Man Who Died in Fiery Minnesota Drive Crash ID’d by APD

Alaska Native News Nov 23, 2018.

The identity of the victim that died in a fiery accident on Minnesota Drive late Saturday night has now been released by APD as 32-year-old David Hummel Jr after next of Kin notification.

Hummel had been driving southbound on Minnesota Drive in his sport-style SUV when he left the roadway and impacted a light pole near West 100th Avenue exit. Upon impact, the SUV burst into flames while Hummel was still in the vehicle.







Passing motorists stopped and attempted to lend assistance, but with the vehicle engulfed in flames, were unable to do so.

Hummel died at the scene.

The roadway was closed down and did not open back up until approximately 4 am Sunday morning as APD investigated the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.