Man Who Discharged Pistol at Officers in Gambell Street Traffic Stop Indicted by Grand Jury

Alaska Native News Jun 27, 2019.

The man who fired shots at officers following a traffic stop on June 9th at 18th and Gambell has been indicted by an Anchorage Grand Jury and faces charges of Attempted Assault I x2, Assault III x2, Misconduct Involving Weapons II x2 and Resisting Arrest.

32-year-old Jarel Paulk was pulled over on June 9th after a patrol officer observed him drift over four lanes of traffic before pulling into a bank parking lot on Gambell. A second officer arrived on the scene shortly thereafter.

Officers learned that Paulk had a revoked license and no insurance and was issued citations and informed that his vehicle was to be impounded. Voicing their displeasure, Paulk and his passenger walked away from the scene.

It was at that moment that another vehicle pulled into the parking lot, catching the attention of the officers and a single shot rang out striking a tree near the officers as they took cover. Another round was fired in the officer’s direction and all available units responded to the area and a perimeter was set up.

A K9 unit was brought in to track the duo but was unsuccessful and the perimeter was soon removed.

Two and a half hours later, APD would receive information reporting a sighting of Paulk and his companion at a location at North Bunn Street in Mountain View. When confronted, Paulk ignored commands and resisted before being taken down and cuffed. Prior to his arrest Paulk was observed tossing the handgun near a vehicle.

The firearm was retrieved and found to be loaded and the shell casings matched those found at the earlier scene on Gambell.

Both Paulk and the female with him were arrested. Paulk was remanded to the Anchorage Jail while his companion was released soon after.

