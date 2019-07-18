Man Who Stabbed Elderly Woman in Walker Indicted on Attempted Murder Charges Wednesday

Alaska Native News Jul 18, 2019.

The Alaska Department of Law revealed on Thursday that an Anchorage grand jury indicted the 28-year-old man who stabbed an elderly woman on the evening of July 4th on several counts that includes Attempted Murder on Wednesday.

According to the release, Rigoberto Walker was indicted on charges of Attempted Murder, Assault I and II as well as four counts of Assault III.

It was on the fourth of July that Walker attacked a 74-year-old woman using a walker near Centennial Circle as she was moving a plant from one spot to another. The victim told investigators that despite being stabbed multiple times with a large kitchen knife she was initially unaware that she had been stabbed.

When two persons nearby attempted to come to the victim’s aid, Walker threatened them with the instrument.

When police arrived at the scene just before 8 pm, they spoke with witnesses and the victim who was being transported to a local hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds and got a positive description of Walker.

Walker was located a short distance away on Peck Avenue and taken in for questioning. Following that, Walker was arrested, charged and transported to the Anchorage Jail.

Walker is due to be arraigned on the charges in Anchorage Superior Court on July 19th.





