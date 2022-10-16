Marches on US Main Streets Center Poor Voters’ Demands Ahead of Midterms





“The priorities of poor and low-income people are on the ballot this election—from healthcare to living wages to social programs that lift the load of poverty and much more,” said Poor People’s Campaign co-chair Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis.

Less than a month before Election Day, low-income people and allies came together across the United States on Saturday as part of a get-out-the-vote push by the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.

The campaign aims to reach at least five million people by the midterm elections next month, spreading the word that “if we ever needed to vote for democracy and justice, we sure do need to vote now!” However, the effort also has a message for politicians.

“If you don’t have living wages, if you don’t have healthcare for all, if you don’t protect the environment, if you don’t have voting rights, you have an impoverished democracy,” said campaign co-chair Rev. Dr. William Barber of Repairers of the Breach ahead of Saturday’s actions.

“In these midterms, poor and low-wealth people are going to demand with their votes that their issues are addressed by elected officials,” Barber added. “They are going to vote like our democracy depends on it and will have a major influence on the election.”

All over this nation, poor and low-wage voters who make up 1/3 of the electorate will be heard! #OurVotesAreDemands https://t.co/LhcnlfG8Ed — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) October 15, 2022

Demonstrations were planned for Washington, D.C. and cities in over a dozen states including Alabama, Arizona, California, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Along with marches at noon local time, the Poor People's Campaign held a virtual rally at 6:00 PM ET.

Read full article at Common Dreams



