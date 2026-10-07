Mario Jackson Sentenced to 198 Years for Double Homicide











(Anchorage, AK) – On Oct. 2, Anchorage Superior Court Judge McKenna sentenced Mario Jackson, 37, to a maximum composite sentence of 198 years to serve. This sentence follows Jackson’s convictions at trial for two counts of Murder in the First Degree convictions.

Jackson’s convictions stemmed from the Oct. 17, 2025 murders of Shelia Aguchak and Bobby DeLoach Jr. On that date, Jackson, who had romantic interests in Shelia, lured both victims to a specific location in Anchorage, and shot Bobby. As Bobby and Shelia fled the scene, Jackson followed them and eventually cornered them in a parking lot. These events in the parking lot were captured on video, Jackson is seen approaching Shelia and Bobby as they both pleaded with him to stop. Jackson calmly loaded his firearm and shot Shelia as she tried to run away. Jackson then reloaded the gun and shot them each in the head. Jackson then left the scene.

At the time of the homicides, the identity of the suspect was unknown. Thanks to the investigation by Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit, traffic and surveillance cameras tracked the suspect to a room in the Travel Lodge, where he was eventually identified as Mario Jackson. Jackson denied being the shooter during the investigation and at trial.

In imposing the sentence, Judge McKenna found that these murders were the worst among the Murder in the First Degree cases that he has presided over. The court noted that these were clearly planned executions and that Jackson had significant opportunities to reflect on the gravity of his actions but instead chose to end two people’s lives.

This case was prosecuted by former Assistant District Attorney Betsy Bull and sentenced by Assistant District Attorney Rachel K. Gernat, both from the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office. This case was investigated by Detective Yi and the Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit.