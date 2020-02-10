Massive Mail Theft Uncovered after Off-Duty Trooper Arrests Two in Soldotna

Alaska Native News on Feb 10, 2020.

An off-duty Soldotna-based trooper uncovered a massive mail theft operation by two Anchorage individuals last Thursday after observing two Anchorage persons tampering with mailboxes in the Soldotna area AST reported on Sunday.

The off-duty officer made contact with 33-year-old Earnest Linton and 29-year-old Shannon Calvo, both of Anchorage, in their vehicle at 2:44 am on Thursday according to the report. When contacted, they were “found to be in possession of a significant amount of open mail.” That mail contained numerous documents with sensitive financial information according to the ensuing investigation.

A quick check would find that Calvo was on conditions of release in a pending case of theft/fraud in Anchorage and both suspects were found to be in possession of controlled substances. The vehicle was also found to have misused registration.

Both Linton and Calvo were charged with Theft II, Misconduct Involving Controlled Substance, Opening or Publishing Contents of Sealed Letters, and Improper Use of Evidence of Registration. Linton was also charged with Violating Conditions of Release.

Both suspects were transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility. During remand, Calvo was found to be in possession of additional drugs and so was later charged with Promoting Contraband.







The investigation into the case continued and the vehicle was searched. Investigators would uncover “a significant amount of mail, credit cards, and financial instruments, and sensitive documents were located in the vehicle, as was an altered written financial instrument,” troopers revealed.

As a result of the continued investigation where hundreds of potential victims around the state were identified, Calvo was charged with 14 additional counts of Theft II, Criminal Impersonation I x2, Fraudulent Use of an Access Device, Obtaining Access Device by Fraudulent Means x4, Forgery III, Opening or Publishing Contents of Sealed Letters x43, and Theft IV. Linton was additionally charged with Theft II x3, Obtaining an Access Device by Fraudulent Means x4, Opening or Publishing Contents of sealed Letters x43, and Theft IV.

Troopers and the USPS are working to notify known victims and identify potential victims in the case.