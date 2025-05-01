May Day Rallies Nationwide to Target Trump’s Attack on Workers, Rule of Law, and Common Good





“We are demanding a country that puts our families over their fortunes—public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, prosperity over free market politics,” organizers said



Organizers expect tens of thousands of Americans to turn out on Thursday for rallies aimed at resisting U.S. President Donald Trump and “his billionaire profiteers” as part of a May Day national day of action, on the heels of mass mobilizations for nationwide “Hands Off!” protests just weeks ago.

“This May Day we are standing united. We are demanding a country that puts our families over their fortunes—public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, prosperity over free market politics,” according to organizing materials from a national coalition of groups. “Stop the billionaire takeover. We are the many. They are the few.”

May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, comes as the American people increasingly see and feel the effects of the Trump administration’s various policies—from his crackdown on immigration, to targeting of foreign born students who exercise pro-Palestine speech, to the administration’s dismissal of tens of thousands of federal employees, to sweeping tariffs.

On Thursday, one of more than 1,100 May Day rallies will be held at Philadelphia City Hall, where Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will join the city’s AFL-CIO chapter under the banner, “For the Workers, Not the Billionaires.”

Rallies are planned in New York, the District of Columbia, Chicago, and Atlanta, among other cities.

Nearly 200 groups are listed as coalition partners supporting the national May Day actions. They include unions, climate groups, grassroots organizations, and more. Among them is “50501”—a movement that began on Reddit and brought together organizers and regular Americans for a rally to resist the Trump administration back in February. Local and state-level 50501 groups are also listed as partners for the May Day actions.

In addition to mobilization through 50501, protests on Thursday will follow “Hands Off!” actions on April 5, when an estimated one million people turned out nationwide, according to Democracy Now!

50501 spearheaded yet another round of rallies on April 19.

The events are taking place more than two months into Sanders’ Fighting Oligarchy tour, during which he and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have drawn crowds of thousands in Republican districts in Nebraska, Iowa, Idaho, and other states.

In addition to the May Day national day of action, the group Free Speech for People, which has launched a campaign to drum up support for impeachment proceedings against Trump, will also hold a day of action on Thursday.

Free Speech for People has partnered with Citizens’ Impeachment and the two groups will be devoted to “generating calls and emails to Congress members, urging them to impeach Trump for his grave abuses of power.”

“We cannot allow Trump and his allies to destroy our republic,” wrote Free Speech for People in a post on X.

