‘Maybe It’s Time to Pick a Fucking Side,’ Says Murphy After Trump Calls for Execution of Lawmakers

Democratic and Independent lawmakers on Thursday reacted with alarm and scorn on Thursday after President Donald Trump called for a handful of Democrats to be tried and executed for sedition after they called on active duty US soldiers and intelligence officials to uphold their constitutional duty not to obey unlawful orders.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) posted a video denouncing the president’s social media posts on the matter, saying Trump’s call for the execution “is not normal” and that “we cannot allow this to feel normal.”

“As far as I know,” Murphy said, a president saying such a thing “has never happened before in the history of the country,” adding that “every Democratic member of the House and Senate, their life is in jeopardy right now” in the context of those threats.

“The president of the United States just called for members of Congress to be executed,” said Murphy, visibly angry. “If you are a person of influence in this country, maybe it’s time to pick a fucking side.”

“If you are a Republican in Congress, if you are a Republican governor,” he continued, “maybe it’s time to draw a line in the sand and say that under no circumstances should the President of the United States be calling on his political opposition to be hanged.”

Murphy said the nation “is at a very dangerous moment right now,” with President Trump “engaged in the wholesale incitement, endorsement, and rationalization of political violence in this country. This is a very slippery slope that we are on.”

The senator added that now is “a moment for people to step up,” especially those in positions of power or influence, to denounce a president who would call for the “murder of his political opposition.”

Murphy was far from alone in condemning the president’s remarks.

“Clearly, Trump has learned something from his good friend MbS: If you don’t like what your political opponents say, execute them,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), referencing the president’s meeting this week with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “Unfortunately for Mr. Trump, that’s not what we do in America.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) asked the question: “Will the FBI investigate President Trump’s call for the deaths of sitting Democratic lawmakers?”

