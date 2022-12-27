Meadow Lakes Man Taken into Custody on Assault/Weapons Charges after Brief Standoff Monday





Alaska State Troopers responded to Dean Street in Meadow Lakes on Monday afternoon shortly after 1 pm after receiving a call asking for help during a firearm situation.

According to the trooper online dispatch, they received “a call from a female stating she needed help and that a male in the house has a firearm and is threatening her.”

Troopers quickly responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. During that time, troopers said that 57-year-old Roberto Ortega let the woman leave the residence. 30 minutes later, Ortega himself exited the dwelling and gave up to the troopers.

Ortega was transported to Palmer and remanded him to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on charges of DV Assault III and Misconduct with a Weapon III.

He was held without bail.



