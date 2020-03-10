Medical Marijuana for Veterans

Dear Alaskans,
As it stands, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) prohibits its medical providers from recommending or issuing guidance to patients hoping to access medical marijuana programs in states where they are legal. Veterans suffer from PTSD and depression at alarming rates, and others experience chronic pain. In a time where opioid abuse is so widespread, I believe patients should have the choice to pursue alternative treatments like medical marijuana. I am proud to be an original cosponsor on the Veterans Equal Access Act, which would take steps to assist our veterans in getting the treatment they deserve.
Alaska is home to thousands of veterans, so I wanted to get your input on this critical issue. I hope you’ll take a moment to complete my survey below and share your views with me.
Thank you,
Congressman Don Young
Do you believe that veterans should have the option of utilizing medicinal marijuana in states where it is legal?*
