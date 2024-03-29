Meet Seldovia, Sea Otter Pup at Shedd Aquarium Has a Name





Rescued otter from Alaska receives name from Seldovia Village Tribe

Chicago – A rescued otter pup at Shedd Aquarium has a new name thanks to a partnership with the Seldovia Village Tribe (SVT), a tribe located on Alaska’s Southern Kenai Peninsula who participated in his rescue. The new name, Seldovia, represents where the pup was found and roots from an original Russian word that refers to the herring that came to the bay. It will serve as a lifelong reminder of his story and connection to his native range.

Members of SVT and the surrounding community initially found the northern sea otter (Enhydra lutris kenyoni) pup in October of 2023. The pup was swimming near docks and vocalizing in distress with no mother in sight. The concerned onlookers contacted Alaska SeaLife Center by the 24-hour stranding hotline who took in the pup for rehabilitation. The collective continued to follow the progress of the pup and his journey to Chicago for his second chance at life.

“We are proud to announce that the sea otter pup found in Seldovia, Alaska has been named Seldovia. This special pup is now residing at Shedd Aquarium, but the Seldovia Village Tribe is grateful to have worked in conjunction with the aquarium to give him a meaningful name. The name Seldovia was chosen by the children of Seldovia, Alaska, reflecting their connection to and appreciation for nature. We are excited to see this pup thrive and represent the community of Seldovia, Alaska at Shedd Aquarium,” said Seldovia Village Tribe’s President and CEO Crystal Collier.

Once he settled into his new home, Shedd and SVT connected the local community to the pup through a virtual encounter. During this unique digital reunion, kids from the tribe got an up-close look at the pup, engaged with educators and caretakers at the aquarium and learned about a few name options for the otter, chosen by the tribe from a list of suggestions from the community. Other options included Alutiiq, which is the language spoken by many people who are indigenous to the area, though there are other Alaska Native people from around the state who have settled there.

“We are honored to deepen our commitment and connection to community through this special experience,” said Amy Mall, director of community partnerships and impacts at Shedd Aquarium. “Through this collaboration, we not only honor this community’s pivotal role in the rescue of the pup, but bring everyone eye-to-eye to this remarkable otter creating a meaningful moment between people and aquatic life that exemplifies our mission.”

Seldovia, now nearly six months old, is interactive and cooperative with his caregivers, doing well with early training that encourages important behaviors like diving, foraging and grooming. These sessions and positive interactions continue to build connections and trusting relationships between animals and the people who care for them. Further, he is very engaged with enrichment, which can be an item or opportunity that encourages both mental stimulation and physical activity. Both training and enrichment enhance animal wellbeing at the aquarium.

Further, Seldovia has begun meeting the other rescued otters at Shedd Aquarium, spending most of the time with Luna and Watson and starting introductions with Suri and Willow. He continues to have the choice to be on exhibit or behind the scenes throughout his days at the aquarium. Guests continue to have a chance to see Seldovia along with the rest of the sea otters in the Abbott Oceanarium. Shedd Aquarium will continue to provide updates on Seldovia with SVT and the public.

VISUALS: Find high-resolution photos here: https://personal.filesanywhere.com/fs/v.aspx?v=8e6f6388616576b3a1aa.

Otter Photo Credit: ©Shedd Aquarium/Heidi Zeiger

Encounter Photo Credit: ©Seldovia Village Tribe

