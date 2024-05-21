Message from the Chief





On Monday, May 13, 2024, our officers were involved in an officer involved shooting (OIS) wherein four officers discharged their weapons and a male passed away from his injuries sustained in the incident. Since then, a video has been circulating on social media that appears to many to differ from the initial statement we provided regarding the event.

We take all OIS incidents very seriously. It is important to us to notify the public in a timely manner when an OIS occurs and to give a synopsis of events as we know them to be at the time. During the press conference we gave the morning of the shooting, we made a statement that was based on the initial account of a witness. Part of that witness’ version was that the suspect had raised a long gun towards the officers. As true in all cases, as the investigation progresses and more information is obtained, the more we understand the circumstances surrounding the event. Sometimes what we learn matches what we initially believed to be true and sometimes the facts that develop take the investigation in an entirely new direction.

Video is prevalent today. It is easy to believe that video tells the entire story however that assumption is untrue. It’s important to remember that video does not capture many details to include what happened before the video was activated, what happened after the video was terminated, and what happened outside the view of the camera. It also does not capture the human element of those involved to include their perception, what they see, what they hear, and what they know.

We understand there may be questions due to the circulating video. This is an ongoing investigation, and our involved officers deserve due process. After the Office of Special Prosecutions (OSP) has concluded the criminal portion of the investigation, and APD’s Internal Affairs has concluded the procedural portion, we will be able to address any outstanding questions.

Thank you for your support and for allowing the judicial system to work.

Respectfully,

Chief Bianca Cross



