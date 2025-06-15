Millions Rise Up to Say in Unison: ‘No Kings!’ ‘No Dictator!’





Millions of people took to the streets Saturday to reject authoritarian overreach, defend democracy, and stand up for their communities. The turnout has exceeded expectations in over 2,100 cities and towns across the United States and worldwide. Demonstrators gathered in parks and plazas to protest against President Donald Trump.

“No Kings is really about standing up for democracy, standing up for people’s rights and liberties in this country and against the gross abuse of power that we’ve seen consistently from the Trump administration,” ACLU’s chief political and advocacy officer Deirdre Schifeling said.

