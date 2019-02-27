Minnesota Man Sentenced to 22.5 Years following Sex Crimes Conviction

Alaska Native News Feb 27, 2019.

In a Tuesday announcement, U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder revealed that former Minnesota resident Adam Scott Pike, age 43, who was convicted after pleading guilty in October on charges of intent to have sex with a minor, and distribution of child pornography, was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. Pike will have a lifetime of supervised release following completion of his prison term. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Sharon L Gleason on Friday.

The incident that led to Pikes conviction and sentencing had its beginning in early 2017 when Pike began communicating with an Alaskan individual through a social network. It was during those conversations that the Alaskan individual “sent sexually explicit images of a minor and discussed with Pike the possibility of Pike traveling to Alaska in order to have sex with the minor” Schroder stated.

The FBI, who was investigating the case along with the Anchorage Police Department, Crimes Against Children Unit, arrested the Alaskan man in early March of 2017. Authorities took over the account and continued the conversation with Pike. During communications with an FBI agent, Pike sent two porn videos during the communications and also “sent images of himself masturbating that he requested be shown to the minor with who he was going to have sex,” DoJ said.







Approximately a month later, on April 3rd, Pike left Minnesota and traveled to Alaska. He contacted the FBI agent that was posing as the Alaska man and told him to meet him at a local motel with the minor. The FBI arrested Pike at that motel.

Judge Gleason also ordered Pike to pay restitution in the amount of $5,000 to pay for ongoing and future counseling needs of the victims in the case. He was also ordered to reimburse the Violent Crimes Compensation Board for expenses in assisting the victims.