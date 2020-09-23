Moose Hunter Killed in grizzly Bear Attack in Wrangell-St Elias National Park

Alaska Native News on Sep 23, 2020.

For the first time since the Wrangell-St Elias National Park’s creation, a hunter has been mauled in a fatal grizzly bear attack the National Park revealed on Tuesday.

The hunter, whose identity as yet has not been revealed, was on a 10-day moose hunt near the Chisana River drainage with a friend when the attack occurred on Sunday. Details of the attack are not immediately known.

Hunters are encouraged to access the ADF&G website and read the bear safety information at http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=hunting.bearsafety. Visitors are advised to be bear aware and to take precautions such as carrying bear spray and utilizing Bear Resistant Food Containers.

The Wrangell-St Elias National Park lies to the east of the Copper River in the eastern interior of the state. The attack occurred near where the Chisana River meets with the Nabesna River to form the headwaters of the Tanana.





