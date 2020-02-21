Moose Wrecks Subaru in Palmer Collision

Alaska Native News on Feb 21, 2020.

At 9:52 pm on Thursday night, Alaska State Troopers got a call-out to a collision near mile two of the Clark-Wolverine Road in Palmer.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found that a 1998 Subaru Legacy had been involved in a collision with a moose. The driver said he was traveling southbound on the road when he hit a moose standing in the roadway.

The driver sustained minor injuries that were treated by EMS at the scene. He declined transportation to the hospital.

The vehicle suffered disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The moose walked away from the scene.