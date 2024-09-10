Most US Voters Want Plastics Industry Held Accountable for Recycling Deception: Poll





Most U.S. voters would support officials in their state taking legal action against the plastics and fossil fuel industries for creating plastic pollution, based on evidence that they misled the public about the viability of recycling their products, according to a poll released Monday.

The poll, conducted by Data for Progress and the Center for Climate Integrity, follows a report CCI released in February that showed decades of industry deception about the recyclability of plastics and a yearslong, ongoing investigation by the California attorney general, which could lead to a lawsuit.

The poll indicates that 70% of voters support such a lawsuit and even 54% of Republicans do so.

“Regardless of your politics, no one is really OK with a corporation lying to consumers,” Davis Allen, a CCI researcher, said in a statement. “What jumps out here is the overwhelming agreement among voters that it’s deceptive and wrong for companies to label a product as recyclable when it’s not.”

Allen’s colleague Alyssa Johl, a CCI vice president, argued that the poll bolsters the case that attorneys general should pursue lawsuits against industry for its role in creating plastic waste and deceiving the public about recycling.

“As we’re watching to see what comes from California’s investigation, it’s clear that the public is very concerned about the plastic waste crisis and would support holding Big Oil and the plastics industry accountable for the fraud of plastic recycling,” she said. “Any attorney general or public official who is considering action on this issue should know that both the law and public opinion are on their side.”