Mother Nature is the Greatest Magician of All Time – Watch Out for the Black Ice!!

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Harry Houdini had the ability to escape a water-filled tank.
David Blaine is known for his feats of endurance.
David Copperfield made the Statue of Liberty disappear.
Lance Burton pulls money out of people’s ears.
Mother Nature has the best trick of all………… BLACK ICE. One second you’re driving straight ahead on dry pavement and the next second your vehicle is sliding on a sheet of near-invisible ice. If your vehicle is still pointed straight ahead when you reach dry asphalt again then you’ll probably be okay. But if your car has turned sideways on that ice, abruptly hitting dry pavement could cause you and your mode of transportation to start turning cartwheels. NOT a fun trick.
Give yourself extra stopping distance today and leave plenty of room between you and the driver ahead of you. We’ve had reports of slick conditions all over town to include the highways. If you’re already out on the roads then there’s an excellent chance you’ve either slid yourself or watched someone else do it. The bridges, intersections, and on/off ramps are generally the worst so please SLOW WAY DOWN.
It’s Christmas craft show season, and there are plenty of bazaars going on today, which means a lot of people are out and about. Buckle up and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Be safe! If you need us we’re only a phone call away. 3-1-1 (option #1) for non emergencies and 9-1-1 for emergencies.
Written by: APD on Nov 9, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - The Juvenile Justice Officer, Phillip Eugene Bigham, age 51, who was convicted in November of 2018 was sentenced to 57.5...
Read previous article:Close
Former Mclaughlin Youth Center Supervisor Sentenced on Seven Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor at Facility
The Juvenile Justice Officer, Phillip Eugene Bigham, age 51, who was convicted in November of 2018 was sentenced to 57.5...