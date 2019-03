Mother, Two Children Collide with Moose at Mile 167 Sterling Highway

Alaska Native News Mar 4, 2019.

A moose collision at mile 167 of the Sterling Highway sent a 25-year-old mother and two children to the hospital for evaluation early Monday morning, troopers report.

25-year-old Ashley Morey was traveling southbound on the Sterling Highway at just after 6 am on Monday morning when she encountered a moose that ran into the roadway.

Unable to avoid the moose, Morey impacted the moose damaging here vehicle

She and the young children were transported to the hospital for possible injuries.