Mountain View Sexual Assault Suspect Identified and Apprehended

Alaska Native News on Aug 10, 2020.

The sexual assault/burglary suspect that the AAnchorage police department sought the public’s assistance in apprehending on Sunday is now in custody and has been charged, APD revealed on Monday.

On Sunday APD posted images and sought the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for burglary and multiple counts of sexual assault. That suspect was identified as 37-year-old Raymond B. Trice. He has been apprehended and charged with Burglary I, five counts of Sexual Assault II, and two counts off Sexual Assault I.

APD reports that Trice would force his way into the homes of victims unknown to him and assault them.

While the department listed the Peterkin Avenue/Price Street area of Mountain View as Trice’s last known location, it has not been revealed if that area is where Trice was ultimately picked up at.





