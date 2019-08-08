“1488” Associate Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping in Michael Staton’s Murder Case

Alaska Native News Aug 8, 2019.

An associate of the violent Alaska White Supremacist gang, the notorious 1488s, pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping in a plea deal this week according to US Attorney Bryan Schroder’s release Wednesday.

32-year-old Beau Cook’s federal charge of kidnapping stems from an August 2017 incident where Cook took part in preparing a room with plastic in a Wasilla duplex in which the vicious beating of gang member Michael Staton, also known as “Steak Knife,” took place.

Staton was brought to the room, bloodied and bound, and further beaten and with a large knife, heated with a blow torch, had his “1488” gang tattoo burned off. Cook was present in the room and helped load Staton, wrapped in plastic and carpet, into a vehicle, where he was driven off and murdered. Cook cleaned up the room afterward and was rewarded with a shot of heroin.







DoJ stated that in March of 2019, ” Cook, along with other 1488s members and associates including Filthy Fuhrer, (formerly Timothy Lobdell), Roy Naughton, Glen Baldwin, Craig King, and Colter O’Dell, was charged with murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, assault in aid of racketeering, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit assault and kidnapping in aid of racketeering.”

Two other members of the gang, Nicholas M. Kozorra and Dustin J. Clowers had already pleaded guilty to Murder.

As a result of his plea deal, Cook faces a life sentence in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

US Attorney Schroder said that the investigation that led to Cook’s conviction was conducted by “The FBI and AST Alaska Bureau of Investigation Special Crimes Investigation Unit and Technical Crimes Unit, the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) Mat-Su Drug Unit, AST ‘B’ Detachment Major Crimes Unit and Criminal Suppression Unit, and AST’s participation in the Task Force Officer program.