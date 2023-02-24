Multiple Agencies Execute Search Warrants and Arrest three on Drug/Weapons Charges in Seward





Alaska State troopers report that they carried out multiple search warrants at two Seward residences on Wednesday morning. During the investigation. They contacted Stacie L. Maldonado, 44 YOA and Victoria L. Hulse, 56 , as well as David D. Mathieson, 62, all of Seward.

The search warrant revealed that Maldonado and Hulse were in possession of over 4 ounces of methamphetamine, packaging materials, and a digital scale.

Maldonado was arrested and charged with one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance III, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of violating conditions of release. Hulse was arrested and charged with one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance III, and one count of violation of custodial duty.

Additionally,Mathieson was found to be in possession of a firearm. He was arrested and charged with misconduct involving weapons III.

The charges against all three were felonies. They were transported to the Seward city jail and remanded. They are without bail.

Law enforcement officers with the Seward AST, Southern SERT Team, SDEU, DEA, ATF, and HSI assisted with the search warrant executions.



