Multiple Agencies Respond to Downed Aircraft in Knik River

Alaska Native News on May 6, 2020.

After receiving a report of a downed aircraft near Friday Creek in the Palmer area, AST along with Butte Fire, Central EMS and Mat-Su Dive team responded to the scene on Tuesday evening to conduct a rescue and aircraft recovery operation.

The different entities arrived at the scene around 7:30 pm on Monday evening and the pilot of the plane, 39-year-old Bradley J. Szutz, of Chugiak, was rescued from the Knik River and taken to shore in a watercraft operated by the Mat-Su Dive Team.

Later, a helicopter was arranged for to recover the aircraft from the scene and transport it to Anchorage.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident and will complete the follow-up investigation into the crash.





