Murder Suspect Picked up in Virgin Islands by United States Marshals Service

Alaska Native News on Feb 3, 2020.

Anchorage police report that the suspect, 39-year-old Brant Marshall, who is wanted in connection to the December 3rd murder of 34-year-old Grant Fowler at the Black Angus Inn, has been apprehended.

“The United States Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force located the suspect, Brant Marshall, in the United States Virgin Islands,” APD revealed on Monday. He was taken into custody and preparations are being made to extradite him back to Alaska.

APD responded to the Black Angus Inn on the afternoon of that day two months ago after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot to the upper body. He died a short time later.

Police identified two persons of interest, Marshall, and a 40-year-old female, Brittney Johnson. On December 12th, Johnson was located and Marshall’s status was upgraded to suspect. A warrant for Murder II and Manslaughter was issued for Marshall’s arrest.

APD thanks the public for all of the tips given during the course of the investigation.