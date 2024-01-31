Murkowski Announces U.S. Military Service Academy Nominees

Washington, DC – Monday U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced the names of the 39 young Alaskans she is nominating to the U.S. military service academies for the class of 2028.
“It’s a privilege to nominate these outstanding candidates from the Last Frontier to our country’s military service academies. These individuals have showcased exceptional leadership and commitment to service—and I extend each and every one of them my best wishes.”
U.S. Military Service Academy nominees are selected based on their academic record, extracurricular activities, and leadership capabilities. Senator Murkowski’s nominees will now compete against other candidates nationwide for a spot in the entering class. Though a congressional nomination to a service academy is an accomplishment within itself, it does not guarantee admission; service academies will make final decisions. The United States Coast Guard Academy does not require congressional nominations.
U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO
- Allie Alexie – Bethel
- Aidan Anderson – Fairbanks
- Zachary Buckbee – Soldotna
- Killian Fogarty – Wasilla
- Clayton Johnson – Eagle River
- Kaiulani Mateaki – Anchorage
- Keilah Revak – Anchorage
- Karolina Rzeszut – Anchorage
- David Sliwinski – Anchorage
- Jake White – Juneau
U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD
- Nicholas Adams – Wasilla*
- Joseph Hampton – Anchorage*
- Jerimiah Honsaker – Anchorage*
- Malia Iloilo – Anchorage
- Kaylee Jenish – JBER
- Joachim Labreque – Eagle River
- Xander McEwen – Anchorage*
- Patrick Omey – Anchorage*
- Atigun Pensley – Sitka
- Colton Savala – Wasilla*
U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY
- Nicholas Adams – Wasilla*
- Hannah Aemisegger – Fairbanks
- Jaeoni Amaker – JBER
- Natalia Avalos – Anchorage
- Alexander Gilley – Ketchikan*
- Joseph Hampton – Anchorage*
- Nicholas Lopez – Soldotna
- Isadora Michael – Ketchikan
- Patrick Omey – Anchorage*
- Roth Powers – Anchorage
- Colton Savala– Wasilla*
- Jay Waite – West Point, NY
- Everett Whitson – Anchorage
U. S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY
- Trevor Dash – Ketchikan
- Alexander Gilley – Ketchikan*
- Jeremiah Honsaker – Anchorage*
- Xander McEwen – Anchorage*
- Colton Savala – Wasilla*
[*received more than one nomination.]