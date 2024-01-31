Murkowski Announces U.S. Military Service Academy Nominees





Washington, DC – Monday U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced the names of the 39 young Alaskans she is nominating to the U.S. military service academies for the class of 2028.

“It’s a privilege to nominate these outstanding candidates from the Last Frontier to our country’s military service academies. These individuals have showcased exceptional leadership and commitment to service—and I extend each and every one of them my best wishes.”

U.S. Military Service Academy nominees are selected based on their academic record, extracurricular activities, and leadership capabilities. Senator Murkowski’s nominees will now compete against other candidates nationwide for a spot in the entering class. Though a congressional nomination to a service academy is an accomplishment within itself, it does not guarantee admission; service academies will make final decisions. The United States Coast Guard Academy does not require congressional nominations.

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO

Allie Alexie – Bethel

Aidan Anderson – Fairbanks

Zachary Buckbee – Soldotna

Killian Fogarty – Wasilla

Clayton Johnson – Eagle River

Kaiulani Mateaki – Anchorage

Keilah Revak – Anchorage

Karolina Rzeszut – Anchorage

David Sliwinski – Anchorage

Jake White – Juneau

U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Nicholas Adams – Wasilla*

Joseph Hampton – Anchorage*

Jerimiah Honsaker – Anchorage*

Malia Iloilo – Anchorage

Kaylee Jenish – JBER

Joachim Labreque – Eagle River

Xander McEwen – Anchorage*

Patrick Omey – Anchorage*

Atigun Pensley – Sitka

Colton Savala – Wasilla*

U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY

Nicholas Adams – Wasilla*

Hannah Aemisegger – Fairbanks

Jaeoni Amaker – JBER

Natalia Avalos – Anchorage

Alexander Gilley – Ketchikan*

Joseph Hampton – Anchorage*

Nicholas Lopez – Soldotna

Isadora Michael – Ketchikan

Patrick Omey – Anchorage*

Roth Powers – Anchorage

Colton Savala– Wasilla*

Jay Waite – West Point, NY

Everett Whitson – Anchorage

U. S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY

Trevor Dash – Ketchikan

Alexander Gilley – Ketchikan*

Jeremiah Honsaker – Anchorage*

Xander McEwen – Anchorage*

Colton Savala – Wasilla*

[*received more than one nomination.]



