Murkowski Applauds Supreme Court Decision to Uphold Universal Service Fund









Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) released the following statement on the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the constitutionality of the Universal Service Fund.

“Over the last 30 years, the Universal Service Fund has been instrumental in connecting rural Alaska by supporting telephone services and internet access in schools and low-income households in some of the most unserved and underserved communities in our state. I am pleased to see that the Supreme Court upheld the program, agreeing that Congress has set clear guardrails for the Federal Communications Commission to serve rural Americans. Alaskans can be confident that this program, which helps provide affordable phone and internet services to rural communities, will continue going forward.”

In another significant decision today, Senator Murkowski released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s decision that narrowed the scope of universal injunctions:

“Limiting universal injunctions ensures that legal challenges around the country are narrowed with proportional size and scope to the matter and precedent being addressed. The Supreme Court acknowledged that some cases require a nationwide scope, and discussed the viability of class action lawsuits due to additional steps required by courts, legal teams, and the federal government in these matters. But it’s important to recognize that decisions from courts in Miami or New York City should not, and often cannot, be broadly applied across Alaska.”

