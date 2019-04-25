Murkowski Calls for Pebble Comment Period Extension
WASHINGTON, D.C. – After completing review of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Pebble mine project in Bristol Bay, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Wednesday sent a letter to Colonel Phillip Borders, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District Commander, requesting an extension for the public comment period from 90 days to 120 days. Currently, the public comment period runs through May 30.
In her letter, Senator Murkowski acknowledged her appreciation for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for providing a public comment period twice the length of the required minimum comment period of 45 days but cited a need for an immediate extension. Given the length and complexity of the DEIS, Murkowski stressed the necessity to extend the comment period by an additional 30 days in order to ensure that the thousands of Alaskans who have followed this project closely have the opportunity to provide meaningful feedback.
“I appreciate all the work the Corps is doing on this project to meet its responsibilities with respect to this permitting application. When the DEIS was first posted, I raised concerns about the length of the comment period, given the size and scope of the project, as well as statewide interest. After carefully reviewing the DEIS, I’ve concluded Alaskans need more time,” said Senator Murkowski. “The Corps permit is one of many the proposed Pebble mine will ultimately need to acquire, but throughout this process I want Alaskans to have adequate time to review and weigh in on the project. I expect their input to be taken seriously and fully considered in the development of the final EIS and the Record of Decision.”
Murkowski also requested the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers redouble its efforts to engage in meaningful consultation with the Alaska Natives who live in the Bristol Bay region, including ensuring local residents have the ability to provide input on the DEIS in a government-to-government setting in the region.
Read Senator Murkowski’s letter below.
Dear Colonel Borders:
I write today to request the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) extend the public comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Pebble mine in Bristol Bay, Alaska from 90 days to 120 days.
While I appreciate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers providing a public comment period of 90 days – twice the length of the required minimum comment period of 45 days – I believe the Corps should immediately extend the comment period by an additional 30 days. Acting now is important given the length and complexity of the DEIS and the need to ensure that the thousands of Alaskans who have followed this project closely can provide meaningful feedback on it.
In addition, I urge you to redouble your efforts to engage in meaningful consultation with the Alaska Natives who live in the Bristol Bay region. I understand consultation occurs throughout the EIS process and that input from tribes can occur outside the boundaries of the comment period. I ask that you make every attempt to ensure that local residents receive the DEIS and can provide their input in a government-to-government setting in the region. I also expect that input to be taken seriously and fully considered in the development of the final EIS and the Record of Decision.
I make this request for this proposed project as an exception to my general view about the appropriate length of comment periods for EISs under the National Environmental Policy Act. This request is consistent with the 120-day comment period I asked the EPA to conduct for the Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment in 2012. I do not believe, however, that a similar comment period is warranted for any other project or rulemaking underway in Alaska at this time.
I appreciate all the work the Corps is doing on this project to meet its responsibilities with respect to this permitting application. I also recognize that the Corps permit is one of many the proposed Pebble mine will ultimately need to acquire, with the bulk of the permitting for this project occurring at the state level.
I thank you in advance for your consideration of this request.
Sincerely,
Lisa Murkowski
United States senator
