Murkowski Commends Successful Arrow-3 Missile Test Launch

Joint U.S.-Israeli Launch at Kodiak Site Reinforces Military Readiness
Arrow-3, the Israeli exo-atmospheric ballistic missile interceptor successfully intercepted three medium-range missile targets over the North Pacific Ocean. These tests were conducted at Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska (PSCA) in Kodiak, Alaska. Video: Defense Update
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) today applauded the successful Arrow-3 missile tests at the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska in Kodiak –a joint effort between the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D). Arrow-3 missiles successfully took out target missiles in high-altitude precision test engagements. As a member of both the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee and full Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Murkowski has worked to provide funding to ensure private spaceports, like Pacific Spaceport Alaska in Kodiak, maintain their readiness to carry out defense missions.
“A strong homeland ballistic missile defense to ensure our national security is of the utmost importance. I take great pride in the fact that we have the cornerstone of that defense in Alaska. I am particularly proud that the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, in a joint effort with the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Missile Defense Organization recently completed a successful Arrow-3 missiles test at the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska on Kodiak Island,” said Senator Murkowski. “This successful test of what is a major component of our missile defense system strengthens the U.S. relationship with Israel, a strong ally, to improve their military readiness. Our strong partnership demonstrates our commitment to peace through strength.”
The Fiscal Year 2019 funding package, which included the annual Defense Appropriations bill, provided $10 million for Spaceports. It was signed into law in September 2018.
