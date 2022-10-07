Murkowski Highlights Fisheries Leadership During Kodiak ComFish Debate





ANCHORAGE, AK – In Tuesday’s Kodiak Chamber of Commerce Fish Debate, Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) demonstrated her expertise and dedication to Alaska’s fisheries, the impact of her effective leadership, and her ability to deliver wins for Alaska’s fishermen and coastal communities.

While Murkowski demonstrated her dedication, knowledge, and commitment to Alaska’s fisheries, Kelly Tshibaka ditched the Kodiak Debate to fundraise and watch a football game in Texas, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Yesterday’s Kodiak ComFish debate demonstrated that Lisa Murkowski is the only candidate in the race for U.S. Senate with both a strong track record of delivering results and a clear, positive vision for Alaska’s future,” said Nate Adams, campaign manager. “While Lisa discussed the issues that matter most to Alaska’s fishermen, Kelly Tshibaka was nowhere to be found. Kelly’s willingness to fundraise in Texas while ignoring Alaskans and disregarding the importance of our fisheries speaks volumes, and Alaskans won’t forget it at the ballot box this November.”

From strengthening the blue economy, appropriating significant funds for bycatch monitoring, to prioritizing the health of Alaska’s oceans and coastlines, Lisa Murkowski demonstrated she’s a proven leader on fisheries issues. Murkowski serves as the co-chair of the Senate Oceans Caucus, and uses her seniority on the Senate Appropriations Committee to secure significant investments for Alaska’s fisheries.

The Kodiak ComFish Debate was the third of six public forums and debates Senator Murkowski agreed to participate in ahead of the November 8 general election. The schedule of remaining debates and forums can be viewed here.

As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee and of the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, Lisa Murkowski led the charge on the following Congressionally Directed Spending allocations for Alaska in the proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 appropriations bill:

Bering Sea: $2.75 million for the Bering Sea Fisheries Research Foundation to monitor commercial fisheries.

Fairbanks/Statewide: $1.75 million for the University of Alaska Fairbanks to conduct baseline marine fishery surveys.

Homer: $300,000 to the Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to study large vessel harbor expansion.

Kodiak: $1 million to the Island Trails Network to remove, recycle and recover debris from the Alaska marine environment.

Statewide: $2 million to monitor salmon in the Yukon and Kuskokwim River watersheds.

Statewide: $500,000 to the Tanana Chiefs Conference to address the salmon populations data gap on the Yukon River.

Statewide: $1.2 million to monitor the ecology of the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers.

Statewide: $880,000 to implement the Intertribal Federal Subsistence Cooperative Management Program at the Kuskokwim River Watershed.

St. George: $2.5 million to the USACE for the engineering and design of a harbor.

St. Paul/Statewide: $250,000 to the Aleut Community of St. Paul Island to surveille monitoring of fisheries and ecosystems.

Unalaska: $25.6 million to the USACE for the expansion of Dutch Harbor.

Yukon River Drainage: $825,000 to the Yukon River Drainage Fisheries Association for research, surveys, and community engagement.

In FY 2022, Lisa Murkowski secured funding for:

Ketchikan: $1.25 million to replace the Schoenbar Creek culvert.

Kodiak: $987,000 to the Alaska Research Consortium for a refrigeration certificate training program for Alaska seafood processors.

Kodiak: $50,000 for the Kodiak Area Native Association to study algal blooms.

Seward: $1.1 million to the Alaska Sealife Center for the studying of marine animal health and changing oceans.

Sitka: $840,000 to the Sitka Sound Science Center for the renovation of buildings used for aquaculture training programs.

Statewide: $2 million for the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission to support fisheries and the adoption of modern technology in Alaska.

Statewide: $100,000 to the Alaska Division of Agriculture to survey invasive species, like zebra mussels, elodea, and snails.



