Murkowski Reflects on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In light of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) shared the following statement:
Senator Murkowski’s Statement on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
“Today, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we pause in remembrance and celebration of a civil rights hero whose commitment to justice and equality continue to inspire.
“While Dr. King’s dream was central to the African-American struggle for equality in the face of persistent racial discrimination, it was also a call to action for each of us, regardless of race – to rise above hatred and embrace the diversity that makes America the incredible nation that it is.
“I have to believe that Dr. King would be pleased that our nation sets aside the anniversary week of his birth—not because of the focus on him—but to reflect upon his timeless message that we are better together. We know that as a country we still struggle to meet the vision that Dr. King set out. American society has become more polarized. Americans commit acts of violence against fellow Americans because of their race, religion, gender, or ethnicity. So while we have made great strides as a nation towards Dr. King’s dream, there is progress to be made. I hope that we will each take time to reflect upon Dr. King’s dream for our nation. That we will ask the question, ‘What can I do to help achieve this goal?’ Then act.
“In honor of Dr. King, let us commit to a day of service, service to community and our neighbors. Forge a path of peace and love. Love for our nation and love for one another. As Dr. King so famously said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
###