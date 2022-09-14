Murkowski, Sullivan Welcome Congresswoman Mary Peltola to the House of Representatives





Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-Alaska) attended the official swearing-in ceremony for Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), Alaska’s newly-elected Congresswoman, who will serve the remainder of the late Congressman Don Young’s term. Following the event, the Senators released the following statements:

“I congratulate Congresswoman Peltola on her swearing-in and welcome her, not only as a member of our delegation, but also as the first Alaska Native to ever serve in Congress,” said Senator Murkowski. “Congresswoman Peltola’s swearing-in will ensure Alaskans once again have a voice in the House. Congresswoman Peltola has a huge task ahead, but I am committed to be there to help her transition into her new role as quickly and seamlessly as possible. I particularly appreciate her commitment to representing all Alaskans, just as Congressman Young always did, and am glad to have her with us in the fight for our state’s future.”

“I appreciated the opportunity to attend the swearing-in ceremony for Congresswoman Peltola and officially welcome her to Congress,” said Senator Sullivan. “I have spoken with Mary and offered my and my staff’s assistance on case work for individual Alaskans, setting up her office, and on matters of policy, particularly those that relate to advancing Alaska’s interests, like the Willow and Ambler projects, and pushing back against the Biden administration’s unprecedented shutdown of our state.”



