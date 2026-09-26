Murkowski Takes Multiple Actions to Protect Ukrainians in the United States

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“I have spent time with many Ukrainians who have found a home in Alaska after fleeing Russia’s brutal invasion. They have become part of our communities, sending their children to our schools, participating in the local workforce, and rebuilding their lives while the war continues to devastate their home country,” said Senator Murkowski. “My office has worked with many of these families as they navigate our immigration system, and the reality is that it is simply not safe for them to return to Ukraine. We should not force Ukrainians—whom we allowed into the U.S. and who are here legally and contributing to our communities—back into an active war zone. These two pieces of legislation will provide them with the stability and protection they need to continue to live and work here until it is safe to return to their home.”

Murkowski’s recent efforts include:

Extending Protections for Ukrainians in the United States:

Murkowski joined Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chris Coons (D-DE), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) in introducing bipartisan legislation to protect the immigration status of Ukrainians who fled to the United States in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion, and thus their ability to live and work here. The legislation would extend through July 1, 2029, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Ukraine, which is set to expire on October 19, 2026.

TPS provides temporary legal status to individuals who cannot safely return to their home countries because of armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extraordinary conditions. Ukraine has been designated for TPS since April 2022.

Providing Ukrainians a Pathway to Permanent Residency:

Murkowski, along with Blumenthal and Coons, introduced legislation that would provide Ukrainians who have sought refuge in the United States since Russia’s aggression began in 2015 with an opportunity to become lawful permanent residents. The legislation would allow eligible Ukrainians who were paroled into the United States or entered through other lawful means to apply for a green card, provided they meet existing admissibility requirements and complete required Department of Homeland Security vetting.

The bill would also protect eligible applicants from removal while their applications are being considered and provide fee waivers for those unable to afford processing costs. Under existing law, those who receive lawful permanent resident status could later become eligible to apply for U.S. citizenship.

Urging an Extension and Redesignation of TPS for Ukraine:

On Tuesday of this week, Murkowski joined a bipartisan group of senators in urging the Departments of Homeland Security and State to extend and redesignate TPS for Ukraine for an additional 18 months. Ukraine’s current TPS designation is set to expire on October 19, 2026. The senators called for continued protections for current beneficiaries and a redesignation that would make additional Ukrainian nationals eligible for TPS while Russia’s war continues.

The letter can be found here.

Background:

In February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, firing missiles against military and civilian targets across the country as troops pushed to overtake major cities. Although Ukrainian forces successfully blocked the attempted invasion of Kyiv and have since liberated significant territory throughout the country, Russian offensives continue to target Ukrainian communities and claim thousands of casualties.

Russia has also engaged in a campaign of abduction and forcible removal of Ukrainian children, seeking to erase the children’s Ukrainian names, language, and identity, and exposing them to human trafficking and exploitation, child labor, sexual violence, hunger, injury, trauma, and death.

Murkowski has previously pressed the Department of Homeland Security directly on delays affecting Ukrainians in Alaska who rely on TPS, humanitarian parole, and associated work authorizations. Her office has worked directly with many Ukrainians who are living in Alaska and have successfully integrated into their new community.