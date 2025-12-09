Murkowski Welcomes LIHEAP Aid to Help Alaskans Lower Home Energy Bills







Washington, DC — As families brace for cold weather and higher utility bills, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) welcomed the news that approximately $3.7 billion of the $4.025 billion in delayed federal funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) was delivered to states and Tribes across the country, including Alaska. LIHEAP is a crucial lifeline that keeps vulnerable citizens safe and warm during winter by helping low-income households and seniors on fixed incomes pay their energy bills. The program also helps reduce energy costs through improved energy efficiency initiatives.

Murkowski, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, welcomed the release of funds and says it includes over $19 million for the State of Alaska and thirteen Tribal entities. Murkowski helped to lead a November 14 letter calling for the swift release of the funding.

“Affordable energy is a lifeline in Alaska as harsh winters can be unforgiving across the state,” said Senator Murkowski. “I am grateful the administration heard the request of my colleagues and I and took the requested swift action to release this critical funding as winter sets in around the country. I will continue to be a relentless advocate for this program, and work to alleviate the financial burden that many Alaskans face to keep their homes warm.”

Background:

The federal LIHEAP aid was held up during the beginning of the cold-weather season because of the federal government shutdown, which ended on November 12.

Murkowski has also worked on a bipartisan basis with Senators Jack Reed (D-RI) and Susan Collins (R-ME) to include a $20 million increase for LIHEAP in the yet-to-be passed Senate version of the Labor, HHS, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill for FY26.

Nationwide, an estimated 6 million households received assistance with heating and cooling costs through LIHEAP over the last year, including over 4,700 Alaska households.

Alaskans wishing to apply for LIHEAP may click here to reach the State of Alaska’s Department of Health website to get more information and links to an online application.

