Murphy Dome Road Disturbance Lands Fairbanks Man in Jail on Burglary-DV and Weapons Charges

Alaska Native News on Jan 31, 2020.

A Fairbanks man remains in custody following his arrest outside a Fairbanks residence on various charges that include Burglary I-DV and weapons charges, AST reports.

Troopers responded after receiving a disturbance call from a caller on Murphy Dome Road at 6:07 pm on Thursday. The caller reported that Carrillo broke into the home and discharged a rifle several times. When they arrived at the location, they made contact with Carrillo outside the home.

That contact and initial investigation resulted in Carrillo being placed under arrest on charges of Burglary I-DV, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II, III, and IV, Assault III and IV-DV, and Criminal Mischief V-DV.

Carrillo was transported to and remanded at the Fairbanks Correctional Center on the charges. He remains incarcerated awaiting arraignment.