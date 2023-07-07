Museum Publishes Coloring Book Featuring Alutiiq Fishing Traditions





The Alutiiq Museum released Coloring Iqalluut—Fish. This 28-page coloring book explores many aspects of Kodiak Alutiiq fishing, from the species caught to the seasonal rhythm of fishing and the tools used in harvesting. The publication features original drawings by Alutiiq artist Hanna Sholl, Alutiiq language vocabulary shared by Elder Alutiiq speakers, and a brief introduction to Alutiiq fishing. The project is a collaboration between Sholl, the Alutiiq Museum, and Dr. Catherine West, an archaeologist at Boston University. It was funded as part of a grant to West from the North Pacific Research Board.

“This is a delightful book,” said Alutiiq Museum Executive Director April Laktonen Counceller. “Hanna’s illustrations are lively and interesting. She studied our collections, talked to staff, and pored over publications to create detailed, accurate pictures of ancestral tools and pair them with modern examples of fishing gear. The presentation illustrates how our fishing traditions continue.”

“I am humbled by the experience of creating Coloring Iqalluut,” said Sholl. “It has allowed me to explore Sugpiaq fishing throughout the seasons. The remarkable resourcefulness and adaptability exhibited by our ancestors never fail to leave me in awe. It is my sincere and humble wish that this coloring book nurtures a deeper understanding and appreciation for all ages.”

The Alutiiq Museum will distribute complimentary copies of the book to tribes, libraries, schools, and community organizations. The public can pick up a free copy of Coloring Iqalluut—Fish at the Alutiiq Museum while supplies last. Sholl will be signing copies in the museum’s rotunda on Friday, July 7th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. After the free copies are distributed, the museum store will offer paper copies for $12.00 each. A free digital download will also be available from the publication page of the museum’s website. The museum will release an elementary school lesson plan to accompany the book in August. It will also be available online.

“This is Hanna’s second coloring book collaboration with the Alutiiq Museum. Her beautiful, accurate drawings are popular, and they are helping us enhance awareness of our living culture.,” said Counceller. “We are grateful for the opportunity to publish this book. The fishing images are now part of the Alutiiq Museum’s permanent collection. We will be able to use them for years to come.”



