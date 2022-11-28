Museum Updates Alutiiq Tradition Book





The Alutiiq Museum has released the fourth edition of its popular Alutiiq Traditions book. Written by staff,

this paperback publication provides accessible one-page lessons on Alutiiq culture, language, and history.

The new edition is updated with current information and new topics. It was supported by grant funds

from the Institute for Museum and Library Services and the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council.

According to Alutiiq Museum Executive Director April Laktonen Counceller, the book was developed in

response to visitor questions. She said, “Our staff found themselves answering similar questions from

many people, especially in the museum’s early years. There were few accessible publications on Alutiiq

heritage and people were hungry to learn about everything from petroglyphs to hunting traditions. So,

the museum created a set of handouts. We eventually turned these sheets into a small book. The first

edition was published about 2006.”

Since that first publication, the museum has expanded Alutiiq Traditions to cover additional topics. The

fourth edition, released this month, features thirteen new lessons. Some fill gaps in the coverage of

cultural topics. There are new lessons on fishing, a page on healers and shamans, and a discussion of

naming practices. Other lessons reflect the museum’s effort to share the social and economic forces that

have shaped the Alutiiq community. Counceller explained.

“In the museum’s early years, we focused on teaching about Alutiiq culture, particularly our ancestors’

way of life. But we don’t just want to talk about the past. We want to provide a full and accurate view of

recent history and illustrate how Alutiiq ways of living continue. That includes looking honestly at the

colonial era.”

To support this effort, the book includes lessons on the history of Native education, the impacts of

epidemics, blood quantum laws, repatriation, the region’s tribes and Native corporations, and more.

“We’ve learned that people like resources that help them continue learning from home. Visitors enjoy our

exhibits, but they want more time to explore. Online resources and publications are popular for this

reason, and they help us share important messages,” said Counceller.

The museum will distribute copies of Alutiiq Traditions to schools, libraries, tribes, and community

organizations, and include pages from the publication in its traveling education boxes. Individual lessons

can also be downloaded for free from the publication page of the museum’s website. The complete book

can be purchased from the Museum Store for $15.00, online or in the gallery.

The Alutiiq Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the history and culture of

the Alutiiq, an Alaska Native tribal people. Representatives of Kodiak Alutiiq organizations govern the

museum with funding from charitable contributions, memberships, grants, contracts, and sales.

