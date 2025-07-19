Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Awareness Day To Be Recognized in Alaska









ANCHORAGE, AK — Earlier this week, Senate Bill 60, sponsored by Senator Löki Tobin (D-Anchorage), officially became law without the Governor’s signature, which establishes May 12 as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) Awareness Day in Alaska.

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), is a serious and debilitating neurological disease that affects an estimated nine million Americans, including children. SB 60 designates May 12 in Alaska as a day to raise awareness about the disease, the urgent need for research and improved medical care, and to support the many individuals and families impacted by ME/CFS.

“Recognition is the first step toward action,” said Senator Tobin. “By officially recognizing ME Awareness Day, Alaska joins an effort to shine a light on a disease that has too long been ignored. This isn’t just symbolic, it’s a necessary push for education, funding, and care that people living with ME desperately need.”

ME/CFS can be profoundly disabling, with up to 75% of those affected unable to work or attend school, and roughly 25% of patients being housebound or bedridden. The disease remains underdiagnosed and underfunded, despite its widespread impact and growing prevalence, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts estimate that 50% of Long COVID cases meet the diagnostic criteria for ME/CFS.

May 12 was chosen in recognition of Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Nightingale, revered as a pioneer of modern nursing, is believed to have lived with a chronic neurological illness consistent with ME/CFS for much of her life.

“With this law, we’re not just acknowledging a day, we’re honoring the resilience of Alaskans who live with ME and helping ensure their stories are seen and heard,” said Senator Tobin. “My sincere hope is that this recognition leads to meaningful improvements in education, diagnosis, and treatment in the years to come.”



