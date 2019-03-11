Names of Officers in Thursday Officer-Involved Shooting Released

Alaska Native News Mar 11, 2019.

As per department protocol, the Anchorage Police Department, on Sunday, publically revealed the identities of the four officers connected the officer-involved-shooting that occurred on Thursday morning.

The names of the officers is as follows:

Officer Steven Amnatkeolee. He’s been a member of APD for 4 years.

Officer Brandon Schafer. He’s been a member of APD for 8 months.

Officer Kyle Haskins. He’s been a member of APD for 2 years.

Officer Matthew Choate. He’s been a member of APD for 1 year.

It was at 3:28 am on Thursday morning that the officers responded to the East 16th and Columbine Street area after receiving a report of an active vehicle prowler. When the officers arrived at the scene they were informed by the complainant that the suspect had already fled the scene.







Officers located a suspect in the area, later identified as 23-year-old Dylan Aikey, as they took up the investigation. When spotted, Aikey ran from officers despite orders to stop. As Aikey ran he fired multiple shots at the pursuing officers, who in turn, returned fire.

Aikey suffered multiple injuries and the officers immediately administered live-saving efforts and later transported to a local hospital by the Anchorage Fire Department where he was declared deceased.

Aikey’s weapon was located at the scene and it showed signs of being fired.

Crime Scene and Homicide Investigators responded to the scene and the case investigation was turned over to the Office of Special Prosecution.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is continuing.

Aikey’s next of kin were notified of the incident.