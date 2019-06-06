Napakiak Man Arrested in 2018 City Burglary and Safe Theft

AST revealed that they have made an arrest in the Napakiak City burglary that took place in mid-November of 2018 in that community.

The investigation following the burglary found that Alfred Evan, age 52 of Napakiak has gained entry into the building using a crowbar and once inside broke free a bolted down safe and to it and other items.

Investigators gathered DNA and video evidence at the scene and a $15,000 arrest warrant was requested and granted.

Authorities made contact with Evan while he was attending court at the Bethel courthouse on an unrelated matter. The Court Security Officer took Evan into custody and he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on charges of Burglary II, Theft III and Criminal Mischief V.