Napakiak Man Held on Sexual Assault Charges after Wednesday Incident

Alaska State Troopers say that a 21-year-old Napakiak man has been jailed on Sexual Assault I and Assault IV charges after an incident in that community on Wednesday.

According to the trooper report, 21-year-old Daniel Andrew sexually assaulted a “female after she attempted to purchase a bottle of alcohol from him.” Troopers went on to say that Andrew drug the woman into a bedroom and proceeded to sexually assault her until someone came to the house and helped the woman escape.

As a result, Andrew was arrested on Sexual Assault and Assault charges.

He was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Facility on the charges and held without bail.

Troopers say additional charges may be forthcoming.