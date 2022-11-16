Napakiak Search and Rescue find Man after he Succumbed to the Elements Tuesday





Alaska State Troopers in Bethel were notified by Napakiak Search and Rescue on Tuesday that they had received an alert that 31-year-old Charles Lupie of that village was missing and had taken up the search for him.

The searchers reported to AST that they had located Lupie but by the time he had been found he had succumbed to the elements.

The trooper investigation determined that Lupie had fallen through the ice but had pulled himself out then continued to walk towards Bethel. He froze to death as he attempted to do so.

Troopers responded via snow machine from Bethel and retrieved Lupies remains and transported them to Bethel.

The State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage were notified of the incident.

Lupie’s next of kin were notified of his passing.



