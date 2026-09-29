Napaskiak Man Arrested after Brandishing Handgun at VPSO











On Friday, at approximately 11:42 a.m., the Alaska State Troopers received an assault report from the village of Napaskiak. A Napaskiak Village Public Safety Officer (VPSO) responded to the initial report and began investigating the incident.

During the investigation, it was determined that 53-year-old Napaskiak resident Peter Williams had assaulted an adult female.

While the investigation was underway, Williams brandished a handgun at the Village Public Safety Officer, prompting additional law enforcement resources to respond to the village.

Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, and Alaska Bureau of Investigation Troopers went to Napaskiak and continued efforts to locate Williams. Troopers eventually located him at a fish camp nearby, He was taken into custody without further incident.

Williams was arrested on one count of Coercion, one count of Assault III on a peace officer, two counts of Assault IV, two counts of Assault IV on a peace officer, one count of Resisting Arrest, and one count of Assault in the Presence of a Child.

Following his arrest, Williams was transported to the Yukon–Kuskokwim Correctional Center, where he was remanded pending further court proceedings.