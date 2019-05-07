National Arson Awareness Week 2019

- Home
Alaska Fire Marshal Encourages Fire Safety at Construction Sites
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – This week the Division of Fire and Life Safety is calling attention to Arson Awareness Week. Today through Friday, May 11, the focal point for this awareness campaign is “Preventing Arson at Construction Sites.”
“A fire at a construction site can be a multimillion-dollar loss,” said Fire Marshal Rich Boothby, Director of the Division of Fire and Life Safety. “Beyond that, a large construction fire can contribute to an economic crisis in a state with limited infrastructure such as ours. The effects can be long-lasting and have negative ramifications beyond just the construction industry— from tourism all the way to the environment.”
Construction sites can be easy targets for thieves and arsonists. All community members can help to prevent arson at construction sites by being alert and aware of possible dangers. The United States Fire Administration recommends the following for contractors and residents:
Contractors:
Community members:
Become familiar with activities in your neighborhood and report odd or suspicious activities to your local law enforcement. Awareness is essential.
For accessible information please go here: //www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention/outreach/arson_prevention_construction_sites.html
