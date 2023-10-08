Nellie Serradell Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case





(Anchorage, AK) – Thursday, Nellie Serradell was sentenced to twenty years of active jail time in a sexual assault case. She originally pled guilty to sexual assault in the second degree at a hearing on December 16, 2022. She also pled guilty and was sentenced in a federal criminal court for kidnapping stemming from the same incident.

In the early morning hours of November 19, 2019, A.B., then 18 years old, was driving to work when Serradell stood in the road and waved at A.B. to get her attention. A.B. stopped and offered to give Serradell a ride as far as Serradell’s workplace. Serradell then grabbed A.B. by the shirt, told her she had a gun, demanded that she keep driving and punched her in the face twice. Serradell then began to aggressively touch A.B.’s breasts and vagina over her clothing. She then made A.B. pull over, stop the car, undress, and recline her seat. A.B. complied and was left just wearing her socks. Serradell then fondled her breast and digitally penetrated A.B.’s vagina. She demanded that A.B. move to the back seat to continue the sexual assault. A.B. offered to give the Defendant her debit card to try to put a stop to the sexual assault. Serradell then told A.B. to drive to an ATM. She also made A.B. unlock her phone, restore it to factory settings, and then took the phone. Serradell, who was later found to be under the influence of drugs, fell asleep. A.B. got away from her car at a gas station where she called for help. Serradell woke up and drove off with her car.

Serradell pled guilty and was sentenced to 240 months (20 years) in federal prison for kidnapping. In this case, she pled guilty to sexual assault in the second degree and received a sentence of 30 years, with 10 of those suspended. These sentences run concurrently. After her release from prison, she must do 15 years of probation and must register as a sex offender for 15 years.



