Sunday Kidnapping Suspect Turns Self in Monday Afternoon

Image: Surveillance footage captured Serradell as she was flagging down the victim on Dimond. Image-APD

APD reports that the kidnapping suspect, Nellie Serradell, was taken into custody by police just before 4 pm on Monday afternoon, after she gave herself up, but was diverted to a local hospital after experiencing medical issues.

Serradell was taken to the hospital while being transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning and will be remanded upon her release from the medical facility, APD reports.

A citizen called in from America’s Best Suites in Spenard prior to 4 pm and advised APD that Serradell wanted to turn herself in. When Serradell was taken into custody, two others were arrested on charges of Hindering Prosecution. 55-year-old Lincoln F. Courville and 52-year-old Bryant K. Brown, both of whom had been contacted multiple times during the investigation, and were found to have been with Serradell for several hours prior to her turning herself in.







Surveillance footage of the kidnapping location on Dimond between Arctic and C Street captured imagery of Serradell attempting to flag down vehicles while standing in the middle of the road.

Serradell eventually got a blue Saturn Vue with license plate JRE860 to stop and told the victim she needed help and the driver let her into the vehicle. “At some point after they started driving, the suspect physically assaulted the victim and said she had a gun. The victim was kidnapped due to the threat of the gun and was told to continue to drive,” APD revealed.

Anchorage police investigators say that during this time, the victim was also sexually assaulted.

Then, between 6:30 and 7 pm, the victim and suspect pulled into the Shell gas station on 15th Avenue and the victim made good her escape. Once inside the station, the victim called 911 and reported the incident to police. Serradell got into the driver’s seat and drove from the scene.

Serradell will be taken into custody on “multiple charges including Kidnapping 1, Sexual Assault 1, Sexual Assault 2, Assault 3, Robbery 1 and Vehicle Theft 1,” investigators state.

Police are still seeking additional witnesses and the stolen vehicle. Persons with information can call 911 or Crimestoppers at 907-561-STOP.