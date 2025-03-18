New study examines EV feasibility in rural Alaska





A new study sheds light on the benefits and implications of the use of electric vehicles in rural Alaska.

Electric vehicles, or EVs, are widely thought to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Many rural communities in Alaska are not connected to larger electric grids. They use diesel fuels to generate most of their electricity and face extremely cold conditions not experienced elsewhere.

Would those communities benefit from EVs?

University of Alaska researchers partnered with the communities of Kotzebue, Galena and Bethel to find out where, how and for whom EVs can provide benefits.

They identified typical vehicle use cases and assessed potential changes in fueling costs and greenhouse gas emissions from switching from vehicles with internal combustion engines to EVs. They included analyses of off-road vehicles and the often-ignored electric energy requirements of vehicles with internal combustion engines.

The results show a complex reality of EV use in isolated, off-grid communities.

“Our findings indicate that under the right conditions EVs can provide cost savings and emission reductions in Arctic communities,” said Michelle Wilber at the UAF Alaska Center for Energy and Power, who is the lead author of the study.

Because of the short distances of typical commutes in these communities, the large amount of energy needed to keep an EV and its battery warm can lead to increases in both fueling costs and emissions. Delivery vehicles and taxis with higher daily mileage showed large benefits from a switch to EVs. In some low-mileage cases, a switch to EVs was not beneficial.

However, the results show that EVs reduced costs and emissions in most cases, even with short driving distances. This is because traditional vehicles use a lot of energy in winter due to block heater use and idling to keep the vehicles warm.

While there are range limitations on electric versions, all-terrain vehicles and snowmachines showed promising potential for EV adoption for some uses.

The findings also reveal that using renewable energy resources widely could enhance the economic and environmental benefits of EVs.

The study calls for public investment, additional innovation and improved charging infrastructure to support EV adoption that benefits all.

Other authors include Jennifer Schmidt and Tim Bodony of the UAA Institute for Social and Economic Research, Tobias Schwoerer of the UAF International Arctic Research Center, Leif Albertson of the UAF College of Rural and Community Development, Matt Bergan and Tom Atkinson of the Kotzebue Electric Association and Joseph Groves of the Alaska Technical Center. The researchers and the communities worked in all stages of the research to enable transparency, communication and trust.

The study, “Are Electric Vehicles a Solution for Arctic Isolated Microgrid Communities?,” was funded by the National Science Foundation and published in the World Electric Vehicle Journal.



