New Wildfire Evacuation Statuses In Interior Alaska

Here are several updates to evacuation statuses for fires in Interior Alaska.
Nenana Ridge Complex:
- Level 3 “GO!” – Parks Highway MP 312-MP 333 is now in GO! Status – all residences within a one-mile minimum radius of the highway, including the Little Goldstream Creek area.
- Level 1 “READY” – Parks Highway MP 305-309 and from Sled Road to the boundary of Fairbanks North Star Borough, which extends 4.5 miles, and 7 miles north of the Alaska Railroad, encompassing Standard Creek Road to include the timber harvest access areas.
- Level 2 “SET” – Parks Highway MP 309-MP 312 has moved from READY to SET
Obrien Fire (#172):
- Level 2 “SET” – Milepost 31 (from the Fairbanks Northstar Borough boundary) – milepost 38 on the Elliot Highway is now in Level 2 “SET” status. Be SET to leave at a moment’s notice.
- Level 1 “READY” – Milepost 38-42 on the Elliot Highway is now in Level 1 “READY” status. Be READY for sudden changes.
Elephant Fire (#225):
- Level 2 “Set” – Eureka and residences along the Eureka-Rampart Trail. This area includes the Eureka Road beginning at Milepost 130 of the Elliott Highway, extending north to the Eureka-Rampart Trail. It also includes the community of Eureka and stretches north past a cluster of structures near Granite Creek.
Visit www.akfireinfo.com for the latest information on the wildfires burning across Alaska.
Alert sent on 07/06/2025 at 12:43PM AKDT