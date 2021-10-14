Take flight with Ravn Alaska PFD savings





ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Ravn Alaska revealed what’s in store this Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) season Tuesday, offering heavily discounted flights on a selection of in-state destinations. For those planning a trip to visit friends or family, the special one-way fares are the perfect opportunity to save drive time and money by taking flight with Ravn.

Timed with the state’s distribution of the PFD, the sale will be available today through Oct. 21, 2021 at ravnalaska.com. There is no promotional code necessary.

For many Alaskans, air travel is essential for accessing health care, groceries and mail delivery, and Ravn remains committed to providing services and extending savings across the state.

“This is an example of a hometown airline offering savings for our hometown fliers,” said Ravn Alaska CEO Rob McKinney. “What’s more Alaskan than a PFD deal?”

Pricing varies by community, with the lowest fares starting at $64* from Anchorage to Kenai. The special, one-way fares from Anchorage are detailed in the table below:

Anchorage destinations One-way fare Kenai $64* Valdez $89* Homer $94* King Salmon $129* Dillingham $129* Aniak $134* Unalakleet $134* St. Mary’s $199* St. Paul’s $374* Cold Bay $369* Sand Point $369*

Full rates for specific dates are also available at ravnalaska.com.

*Sale Fare Rules: Purchase by 11:59 pm (AK) on October 21, 2021, and at least 14 days prior to departure. Travel is valid October 25, 2021, through March 24, 2022. Blackout Dates: 11/21/21-11/29/21, 12/17/21-1/2/22. Travel day restrictions: None

**Sale Fare Rules for Cold Bay, Sand Point, and St Paul: Purchase by 11:59 pm (AK) on October 21, 2021, and at least 14 days prior to departure. Travel is valid December 9, 2021, through March 24, 2022. Blackout Dates: Travel to CDB, SNP, and SDP 12/17/21-1/20/22. Travel day restrictions: None

Terms and Conditions: Advertised fares are valid for new reservations only. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or all days. Certain markets are for non-stop travel and others are for connecting travel only, as listed. Fares include U.S. government taxes and fees. All fares are in U.S. dollars and are subject to change without notice, and other restrictions apply. Some markets may not operate daily service. Bag fees apply for checked baggage for non-residents, otherwise waived for residents of Alaska. Ravn Alaska will accept checked baggage up to 50 pounds and 90 linear inches for a non-refundable fee, per customer, per bag. Ravn Alaska bag fees for non-residents are: $15 for first and $25 for second, additional fees apply to check more than three bags or overweight or oversized items. These fares are nonrefundable but can be changed without penalty. Applicable fare and tax differences apply to any changes made after ticketing. Any changes need to be done before the flight departs, or your reservation will be cancelled, and all value lost. Book at www.ravnalaska.com.

