New York Grand Jury Votes to Indict Donald Trump: Reports





A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump for his role in a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.

“The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, will likely be announced in the coming days,” according to the newspaper. “By then, prosecutors working for the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, will have asked Mr. Trump to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain unknown for now.”

BREAKING NEWS: DONALD TRUMP IS THE FIRST FORMER PRESIDENT IN AMERICAN HISTORY TO BE CRIMINALLY INDICTED — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 30, 2023

While the Times did not reveal the exact charges against Trump, the grand jury’s reported move would make him the first former president to face criminal charges—and comes as the 76-year-old is seeking the 2024 Republican nomination.

Soon after the Times broke the story, other outlets also reported the indictment based on sources familiar with the proceedings.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina toldThe Associated Press that “he had been told that a grand jury that had been meeting for months voted to indict” his client.

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



