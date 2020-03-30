Nikiski Couple Taken into Custody during Trooper Welfare Check Sunday

Alaska Native News on Mar 30, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers initiated a welfare check on a couple in a vehicle on Bernice Lake Road and Forest in Nikiski which resulted in both being arrested on Sunday evening, troopers reported.

When the duo was contacted at 6:15 pm, it resulted in the driver, Joshua Clifford Crouse, age 21 being taken into custody as he was on Felony Probation “with conditions not to use or possess controlled substances/paraphernalia.” AST said. Crouse was on probation for a conviction of Assault II and Escape.

The second person in the vehicle, 29-year-old Amy Elizabeth Kyriss was found to have an outstanding warrant for violating her conditions of release as she awaited trial in a Burglary case.

Both Crouse and Kyriss were transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail.





